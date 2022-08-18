Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.