Dash Price Hits $52.97 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Dash has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.97 or 0.00226405 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $575.74 million and approximately $98.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,869,811 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

