Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,145.00

Databroker (DTX) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

