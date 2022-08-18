Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $66,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 3.1 %

Datadog stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11,013.01 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,426 shares of company stock worth $14,791,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.