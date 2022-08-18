Davis Capital Partners LLC Invests $28.11 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,105,000. TriCo Bancshares makes up 1.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 294,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $755,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,053. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

