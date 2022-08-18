Debra Hazelton Acquires 36,036 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Debra Hazelton bought 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,999.96 ($27,972.00).

AMP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 659.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get AMP alerts:

About AMP

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

