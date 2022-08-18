DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Market Capitalization Hits $53.35 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $874,809.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for about $95.44 or 0.00419154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

