Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,626. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 540,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 163,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

