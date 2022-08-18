Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 359,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,626. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

