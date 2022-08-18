Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 652,666 shares.The stock last traded at $21.45 and had previously closed at $22.12.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

