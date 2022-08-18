Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.