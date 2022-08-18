Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 2.4 %

ETR DHER opened at €51.44 ($52.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.77. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.88.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

