Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

