Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

