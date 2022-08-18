Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

