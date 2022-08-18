Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up about 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

RADI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

