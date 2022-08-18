Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.32. 6,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,448. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

