Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 2.87% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,490. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

