Denarius Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,056.00 (D)

Denarius (D) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $627,768.02 and $4,056.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Basilisk (BSX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,881,989 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

