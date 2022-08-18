Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $193.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.29 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.23. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

