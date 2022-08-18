Dev Protocol Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $546,360.95 and approximately $4,584.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.