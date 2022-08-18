Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Buys C$47,663.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264.

Mary Garden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Mary Garden purchased 2,925 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,047.25.

TSE DXT opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$395.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.37 and a 12-month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

DXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

