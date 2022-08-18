Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Buys C$47,663.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264.
Mary Garden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Mary Garden purchased 2,925 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,047.25.
Dexterra Group Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE DXT opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$395.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.37 and a 12-month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
See Also
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.