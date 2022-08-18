DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
DHI Group Stock Performance
NYSE DHX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of DHI Group
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHI Group (DHX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.