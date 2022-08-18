DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DHX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

