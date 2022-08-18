DIGG (DIGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,453.00

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $37,453.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $11,410.40 or 0.49160631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00726498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.