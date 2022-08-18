Digible 1-Day Volume Tops $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Digible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digible

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Buying and Selling Digible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digible using one of the exchanges listed above.

