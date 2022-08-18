Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $317,716.63

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $317,716.63 and approximately $4,293.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.