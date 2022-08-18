DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.98 million and $654,800.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00224745 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001439 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

