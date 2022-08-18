DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CMO Carly D. Brantz Sells 1,774 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 733,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

