Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $298.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $327.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average is $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

