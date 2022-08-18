Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 9,600 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $331,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,520.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,417,755.36.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 83,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 526,097 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 85,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

