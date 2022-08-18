Dipper Network (DIP) Trading Down 32% This Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

