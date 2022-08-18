Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 102,332 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 102,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $644,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,624,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,437,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.3 %

CMPO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 156,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $3,783,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,905,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

