Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 7,033 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,781,967 shares in the company, valued at $39,664,293.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CompoSecure

CMPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

