dKargo (DKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $49.99 million and $1.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

