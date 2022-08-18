Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.29 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dock has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00174469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 800,666,424 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

