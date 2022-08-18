Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

