Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.69.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $255.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.