Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 68,334 Shares

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $68,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,664,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,664,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.

Doma Trading Up 0.4 %

Doma stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,750. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Doma Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.