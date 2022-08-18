DOOR (DOOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,078.00

DOOR (DOOR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a total market cap of $32.94 million and $20,078.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOOR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

