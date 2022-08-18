Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $145,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

