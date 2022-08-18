DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. DPRating has a market cap of $302,698.22 and approximately $17,708.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 7% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

