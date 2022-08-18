Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DNB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 2,669,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,053. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

