Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

