Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 673 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DUOL opened at $102.34 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

