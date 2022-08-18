Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $5,891.68 and approximately $38,520.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00483168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.01919598 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00239613 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

