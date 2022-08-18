Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $5,891.68 and approximately $38,520.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00483168 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.01919598 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00239613 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.
Dynamite Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
