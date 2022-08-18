eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 175,278 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of eBay worth $89,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.3% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5,585.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 181,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 149.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.57 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.