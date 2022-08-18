Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.47 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.13). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 357,899 shares.

Edenville Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.