Edgeware (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $205,622.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $205,622.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

