Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of WPM opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

