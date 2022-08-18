Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $3.36. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 11,969 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
